In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm respectively. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Continental GT 650 vs Apache RTR 310 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Continental gt 650
|Apache rtr 310
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|₹ 2.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|27.0 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|312.12 cc
|Power
|47 bhp PS
|35.6 PS PS