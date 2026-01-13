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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm respectively. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Continental GT 650 vs Apache RTR 310 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Continental gt 650 Apache rtr 310
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 3.53 Lakhs₹ 2.21 Lakhs
Mileage27.0 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity647.95 cc312.12 cc
Power47 bhp PS35.6 PS PS

Filters
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter
₹2.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Handle Break View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 l11 L
Length
2119 mm1991 mm
Ground Clearance
174 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm1358 mm
Kerb Weight
214 kg-
Height
1067 mm1154 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm800 mm
Width
780 mm831 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
170 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc312.12 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel-Injected, Liquid-Cooled, Spark Ignited Reverse-Inclined Engine
Clutch
Wet multi plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm80 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload-
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksUSD fork 41 mm diameter
Features
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Gradeability
24 degrees-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil deliveryTransparent Clutch Cover, Drag-Torque Control
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,03,5112,52,608
Ex-Showroom Price
3,53,1052,21,240
RTO
28,77817,699
Insurance
21,62813,669
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,6735,429
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Continental GT 650 : Get ₹...
Applicable on continentalgt650rocker-red & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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