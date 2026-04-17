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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Triumph Speed 400

In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. The Speed 400 mileage is around 28.5 kmpl.
Continental GT 650 vs Speed 400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Continental gt 650 Speed 400
BrandRoyal EnfieldTriumph
Price₹ 3.53 Lakhs₹ 2.4 Lakhs
Mileage27.0 kmpl28.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity647.95 cc349 cc
Power47 bhp PS37 PS PS

Filters
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400
STD
₹2.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Visual Comparison

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Engine View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 l13 L
Length
2119 mm-
Ground Clearance
174 mm164 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm1386 mm
Kerb Weight
214 kg179 kg
Height
1067 mm1096 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm803 mm
Width
780 mm829 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18Front :-110/80-17, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
170 kmph147 kmph
Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm37 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm56.1 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm32 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHCLiquid-cooled, 4 Valve, DOHC, Single-cylinder
Clutch
Wet multi plateWet, Assist And Slip Clutch, Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm89 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preloadGas Monoshock RSU With External Reservoir And Pre-load Adjustment. Wheel Travel - 120 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks43 mm Upside Down Big Piston Forks. Wheel Travel - 130 mm
Features
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LED-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Gradeability
24 degrees-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,03,5112,71,791
Ex-Showroom Price
3,53,1052,39,877
RTO
28,77819,190
Insurance
21,62812,724
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,6735,841
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Continental GT 650 : Get ₹...
Applicable on continentalgt650rocker-red & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

Speed 400 Comparison with other bikes

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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs X440
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs Himalayan 450
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs 390 Duke
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs Meteor 350

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Latest Videos

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