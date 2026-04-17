In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. The Speed 400 mileage is around 28.5 kmpl.
Continental GT 650 vs Speed 400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Continental gt 650
|Speed 400
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|₹ 2.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|27.0 kmpl
|28.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|47 bhp PS
|37 PS PS