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HomeCompare BikesContinental GT 650 vs Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs. 3.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS PS & 40 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan 450 in 5 colours. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Continental GT 650 vs Himalayan 450 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Continental gt 650 Himalayan 450
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 3.53 Lakhs₹ 3.06 Lakhs
Mileage27.0 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity647.95 cc452 cc
Power47 bhp PS40.02 PS PS

Filters
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Base
₹3.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 l17 L
Length
2119 mm2245 mm
Ground Clearance
174 mm230 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm1510 mm
Kerb Weight
214 kg196 kg
Height
1067 mm1316 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm825 mm
Width
780 mm852 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-140/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
170 kmph135 kmph
Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm81.5 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc452 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHCLiquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, 4 Valves, DOHC
Clutch
Wet multi plateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm84 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preloadLinkage Type Monoshock, Travel 200 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksUpside Down Fork, 43 mm, Travel 200 mm
Features
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Gradeability
24 degrees-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,03,5113,51,904
Ex-Showroom Price
3,53,1053,05,736
RTO
28,77824,988
Insurance
21,62821,180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,6737,563
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Continental GT 650 : Get ₹...
Applicable on continentalgt650rocker-red & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

Himalayan 450 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450 vs Shotgun 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 400undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450 vs Dominar 400
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
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The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
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2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
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Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
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The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
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