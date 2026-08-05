In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs. 3.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS PS & 40 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan 450 in 5 colours. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Continental GT 650 vs Himalayan 450 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Continental gt 650
|Himalayan 450
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|₹ 3.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|27.0 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|452 cc
|Power
|47 bhp PS
|40.02 PS PS