In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Continental GT 650 vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Continental gt 650
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|27.0 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|47 bhp PS
|24.3 bhp PS