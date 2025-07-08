In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
|29.60 PS PS