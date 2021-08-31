|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Displacement
|349.34 cc
|155 cc
|Max Power
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
|18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Max Torque
|27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Ignition
|Electronic Fuel Ignition (EFI)
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|5 speed
|6 speed
|Bore
|72 mm
|58.0 mm
|Stroke
|85.8 mm
|58.7 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|11.6 : 1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹2,07,561
|₹1,99,924
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,87,246
|₹1,74,800
|RTO
|₹14,979
|₹14,274
|Insurance
|₹5,336
|₹10,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,461
|₹4,297
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle has been launched in India. The two-wheeler manufacturers best-selling retro cruiser now promises to offer improved ride quality and comes with host of new features. HT Auto takes it for a spin to test its claims in the road test review.