In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs R15S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|R15s
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
|18.4 PS PS