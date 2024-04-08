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HomeCompare BikesClassic 350[2021-2024] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classic 350[2021-2024] Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc155 cc
Power20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm18.4 PS PS

Filters
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Left View
Engine
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L10 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Length
2145 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg141 kg
Height
1090 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm810 mm
Width
785 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
455 km480 km
Max Speed
114 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single CylinderLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 speedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travelTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preloadLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubricationY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah4.0 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8551,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0801,69,550
RTO
15,94615,024
Insurance
10,82913,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7254,254
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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Latest Videos

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