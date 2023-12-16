Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesClassic 350 vs MT-15

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2023 Royal Enfield Classic 350 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single CylinderLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 speedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8551,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0801,67,200
RTO
15,94613,376
Insurance
10,82911,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7254,128

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Classic 350null | Petrol | Manual1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]null | Petrol | Manual1.25 - 1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Classic 350 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Both motorcycles use R3 and MT-03 use a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched: 5 things to know
    16 Dec 2023
    Honda H’Ness CB350 is an almost sedate looking, no-nonsense retro classic bike. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne
    26 Dec 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
    Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
    20 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
    3 Sept 2022
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     