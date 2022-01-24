In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS