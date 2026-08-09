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HomeCompare BikesClassic 350[2021-2024] vs FZ 25 [2020-2023]

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classic 350[2021-2024] Fz 25 [2020-2023]
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc249 cc
Power20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ 25 [2020-2023]
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]
BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Right Side View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L14 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Length
2145 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg153 kg
Height
1090 mm1075 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm795 mm
Width
785 mm775 mm
Wheel Size
Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
455 km-
Max Speed
114 kmph-
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm58 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single CylinderAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm74 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine FrameDiamond
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travelTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8551,58,696
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0801,34,800
RTO
15,94611,514
Insurance
10,82910,283
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7253,410
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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