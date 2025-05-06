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HomeCompare BikesClassic 350[2021-2024] vs Aerox 155

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classic 350[2021-2024] Aerox 155
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl48.62 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc155 cc
Power20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm15 PS PS

Filters
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Headlight
Rear Left View
Front Right View
Engine
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm145 mm
Length
2145 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg126 kg
Height
1090 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm790 mm
Width
785 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mmFront :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm230 mm
Tyre Size
Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
455 km220 Km
Max Speed
114 kmph111 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single CylinderLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 speedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine FrameUnderbone
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travelTelescopic fork 26 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preloadUnit swing
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubricationPosition light, V-belt replacement tripmeter, Automatic Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, VVA, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-Function meter unit - Fully digital anti-glare multifunction negative LCD, Fuel consumption indicator, Oil change tripmete, Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Multi-Function Key Switch
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8551,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0801,40,320
RTO
15,94611,225
Insurance
10,82911,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7253,494
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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