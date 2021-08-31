Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Displacement
|349.34 cc
|149.5 cc
|Max Power
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|Max Torque
|27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic Fuel Ignition (EFI)
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|5 speed
|CVT
|Bore
|72 mm
|58 mm
|Stroke
|85.8 mm
|56.6 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,07,561
|₹1,63,586
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,87,246
|₹1,44,413
|RTO
|₹14,979
|₹11,553
|Insurance
|₹5,336
|₹7,620
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,461
|₹3,516