In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
|10.79 PS PS