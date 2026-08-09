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HomeCompare BikesClassic 350[2021-2024] vs SXL 150

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classic 350[2021-2024] Sxl 150
BrandRoyal EnfieldVespa
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc149.5 cc
Power20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm10.79 PS PS

Filters
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm155 mm
Length
2145 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg115 kg
Height
1090 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm770 mm
Width
785 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
455 km-
Max Speed
114 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single CylinderSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 speedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
72 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travelAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preloadDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubricationAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8551,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0801,50,554
RTO
15,94612,044
Insurance
10,8294,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7253,587
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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Latest Videos

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