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HomeCompare BikesClassic 350[2021-2024] vs X

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] vs TVS X

In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. X has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classic 350[2021-2024] X
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 2.64 Lakhs
Range-140 km/charge
Mileage41.55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4.44 Kwh
Engine Capacity349.34 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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X
TVS X
STD
₹2.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm175 mm
Length
2145 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm-
Kerb Weight
195 kg-
Height
1090 mm-
Saddle Height
805 mm770 mm
Width
785 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm195 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
455 km140 km
Max Speed
114 kmph105 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm11 kW
Stroke
85.8 mm-
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
349.34 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder-
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate-
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel-
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload-
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubricationRide Modes - Xealth | Xtride | Xonic, GravitOPS Technology, Crash and Fall Alert, Tow Alert, Customised Riding Themes. Dark mode. SOS, Wipe mode, Utlity box, Vehichle Locked, Find My Vehicle, Alexa Intergration Keyless Action
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Display
Yes10.2 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah4.44 Kwh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8552,74,850
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0802,63,880
RTO
15,9460
Insurance
10,82910,970
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7255,907
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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