In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Ronin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Ronin
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|42.95 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|225.9 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
|20.4 PS PS