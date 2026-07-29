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HomeCompare BikesClassic 350[2021-2024] vs Ronin

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] vs TVS Ronin

In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Ronin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classic 350[2021-2024] Ronin
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl42.95 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc225.9 cc
Power20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm20.4 PS PS

Filters
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Headlight
Engine
Left Side View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L14 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm181 mm
Length
2145 mm2040 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg159 kg
Height
1090 mm1170 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm795 mm
Width
785 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm240 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
455 km-
Max Speed
114 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm66 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc225.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single CylinderSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledOil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel41 mm USD
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preloadMono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubricationABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand Indication
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8551,46,549
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0801,25,690
RTO
15,94610,055
Insurance
10,82910,804
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7253,149
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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There are no cosmetic changes made to the 2026 Classic 350.
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