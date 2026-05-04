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HomeCompare BikesClassic 350[2021-2024] vs Apache RTR 180

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classic 350[2021-2024] Apache rtr 180
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc177.4 cc
Power20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm17.13 PS PS

Filters
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
Right Side View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
2145 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg140 kg
Height
1090 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm790 mm
Width
785 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm200 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
455 km-
Max Speed
114 kmph113 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm58 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
349.34 cc177.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single CylinderSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet multi plate clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledOil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm62 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine FrameDouble Cradle Synchro STIFF
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travelTelescopic Forks
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preloadMonotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubricationMuffler - Conventional design, TVS SmartXonnect, Voice Assist, Crash Alert, FI Technology, Glide Through Technology, Maximum Power - Sport :17.02 PS @9000 rpm,Urban/ Rain :14.54 PS @ 8200 rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban/ Rain :14.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm, Brake Fluid - DOT 3 / DOT 4
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12V, 6Ah MF
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8551,46,613
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0801,24,890
RTO
15,9469,991
Insurance
10,82911,732
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7253,151
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr180limited-edition & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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