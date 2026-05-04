In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|177.4 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
|17.13 PS PS