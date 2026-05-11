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HomeCompare BikesClassic 350[2021-2024] vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] vs TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classic 350[2021-2024] Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl33.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc312 cc
Power20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS

Filters
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat
Headlight
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
2145 mm2001 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1365 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg174 kg
Height
1090 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm810 mm
Width
785 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
455 km-
Max Speed
114 kmph-
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc312.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single CylinderSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm80 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine FrameTrellis frame, split chassis
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travelInverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preloadTwo Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubricationSmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire Technology
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Display
Yes5” TFT colored display
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8552,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0802,49,990
RTO
15,94619,999
Insurance
10,82911,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7256,044
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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Latest Videos

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