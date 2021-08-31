HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesClassic 350 vs Apache RR 310

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs TVS Apache RR 310

Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single CylinderSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Displacement
349.34 cc312.2 cc
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Ignition
Electronic Fuel Ignition (EFI)Dynamically controlled integrated high energy ignition system
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
5 speed6 Speed
Bore
72 mm80 mm
Stroke
85.8 mm62.1 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:110.9:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,07,5612,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
1,87,2462,49,990
RTO
14,97919,999
Insurance
5,33611,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4616,044
Expert Reviews
Verdict

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle has been launched in India. The two-wheeler manufacturers best-selling retro cruiser now promises to offer improved ride quality and comes with host of new features. HT Auto takes it for a spin to test its claims in the road test review.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Road test review

