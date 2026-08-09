In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Tunwal Storm Advance 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Storm Advance 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. Storm Advance 2 has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Storm Advance 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Storm advance 2
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|50-60 km/charge
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours