hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesClassic 350[2021-2024] vs CSR 762

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] vs SVITCH CSR 762

In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or SVITCH CSR 762 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH CSR 762 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. CSR 762 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs CSR 762 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classic 350[2021-2024] Csr 762
BrandRoyal EnfieldSVITCH
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage41.55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.6 kWh
Engine Capacity349.34 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CSR 762
SVITCH CSR 762
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Left Side View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
2145 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg155 kg
Height
1090 mm-
Saddle Height
805 mm810 mm
Width
785 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18Front :-110/80 Rear :-140/80
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm280 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
455 km160 km
Max Speed
114 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm13.5 PS @ 3800 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm-
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder-
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel-
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload-
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8551,96,663
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0801,89,999
RTO
15,9460
Insurance
10,8296,664
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7254,227
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Deliveries for the Svitch CSR 762 electric motorcycle will begin from August this year
Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle launched at 1.90 lakh. Will rival Tork Kratos R
10 Jan 2024
The Svitch CSR 762 promises a range of 160 km on a single charge and a top speed of 120 kmph
Ahmedabad start-up Svitch to launch CSR 762 electric motorcycle by early 2024
20 Oct 2023
The Super Meteor 650 has become one of the most popular cruisers in the Indian market.
3 twin-cylinder cruiser bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Royal Enfield Classic 350
4 May 2026
Svitch CSR 762&nbsp; electric motorbike
Svitch CSR 762 electric motorbike, with up to 120 km range, to launch soon
27 Apr 2022
In the Indian 350 cc motorcycle market, Royal Enfield has a strong hold with its range of products in this space. Honda also launched its products in this category. The two popular models in this category are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Monthly EMI comparison
16 Jul 2026
There are no cosmetic changes made to the 2026 Classic 350.
2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at 1.87 lakh, now gets slipper clutch and USB Type-C charger
16 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers