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HomeCompare BikesClassic 350[2021-2024] vs V-Strom SX

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Suzuki V-Strom SX

In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs V-Strom SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classic 350[2021-2024] V-strom sx
BrandRoyal EnfieldSuzuki
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl32 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc249 cc
Power20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm26.5 PS PS

Filters
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 l
Ground Clearance
170 mm205 mm
Length
2145 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg167 kg
Height
1090 mm1355 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm835 mm
Width
785 mm880 mm
Wheel Size
Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
455 km432 km
Max Speed
114 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate-
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledOil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm76.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel-
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload-
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubricationLubrication System - Wet sump, RakeTrail - 97 mm, ETA Update, Miss Call Alert & Caller id, Whatsapp Alert, Phone Battery Level Display, Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Suzuki Eco Performance, Suzuki Oil Cooling System
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8552,31,475
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0801,98,018
RTO
15,94618,641
Insurance
10,82914,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7254,975
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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Latest Videos

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Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
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