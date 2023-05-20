In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Gixxer sf 250
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
|26.5 PS PS