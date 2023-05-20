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HomeCompare BikesClassic 350[2021-2024] vs Gixxer SF 250

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classic 350[2021-2024] Gixxer sf 250
BrandRoyal EnfieldSuzuki
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc250 cc
Power20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm26.5 PS PS

Filters
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm165 mm
Length
2145 mm2010 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1345 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg161 kg
Height
1090 mm1035 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm800 mm
Width
785 mm740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
455 km-
Max Speed
114 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc250 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate-
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledOil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travelTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preloadSwing Arm
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8552,16,830
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0801,89,768
RTO
15,94615,181
Insurance
10,82911,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7254,660
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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Latest Videos

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