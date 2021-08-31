HT Auto
Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single CylinderSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Displacement
349.34 cc411 cc
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet Multi Plate
Ignition
Electronic Fuel Ignition (EFI)Digital Electronic Ignition
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
5 speed5-Speed
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Stroke
85.8 mm86 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:19.5:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,07,5612,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,87,2462,03,085
RTO
14,97916,777
Insurance
5,33617,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4615,107
Expert Reviews
Verdict

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle has been launched in India. The two-wheeler manufacturers best-selling retro cruiser now promises to offer improved ride quality and comes with host of new features. HT Auto takes it for a spin to test its claims in the road test review.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Road test review

