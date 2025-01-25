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HomeCompare BikesClassic 350[2021-2024] vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classic 350[2021-2024] Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc411 cc
Power20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm24.31 PS PS

Filters
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Right Side View
Front Right View
Engine
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L15 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm200 mm
Length
2145 mm2160 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg185 kg
Height
1090 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm795 mm
Width
785 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
455 km450 km
Max Speed
114 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm86 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single CylinderSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet multi plates
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travelTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preloadMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubricationIdle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8552,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0802,06,394
RTO
15,94617,012
Insurance
10,82920,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7255,235
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
The Super Meteor 650 has become one of the most popular cruisers in the Indian market.
3 twin-cylinder cruiser bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Royal Enfield Classic 350
4 May 2026
In the Indian 350 cc motorcycle market, Royal Enfield has a strong hold with its range of products in this space. Honda also launched its products in this category. The two popular models in this category are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Monthly EMI comparison
16 Jul 2026
There are no cosmetic changes made to the 2026 Classic 350.
2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at 1.87 lakh, now gets slipper clutch and USB Type-C charger
16 Jul 2026
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
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