|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|Displacement
|349.34 cc
|411 cc
|Max Power
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Max Torque
|27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate
|Wet Multi Plate
|Ignition
|Electronic Fuel Ignition (EFI)
|Digital Electronic Ignition
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|5 speed
|5-Speed
|Bore
|72 mm
|78 mm
|Stroke
|85.8 mm
|86 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|9.5:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹2,07,561
|₹2,37,609
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,87,246
|₹2,03,085
|RTO
|₹14,979
|₹16,777
|Insurance
|₹5,336
|₹17,747
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,461
|₹5,107
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle has been launched in India. The two-wheeler manufacturers best-selling retro cruiser now promises to offer improved ride quality and comes with host of new features. HT Auto takes it for a spin to test its claims in the road test review.