In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
|24.3 bhp PS