|Max Power
|19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
|18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|90 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic ignition ECU/Variable
|Transistor controlled ignition
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|8.5:1
|11.6:1
|Displacement
|346 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Wet multiplate (6 plates)
|Wet, Multiple Disc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
|Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|6-Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|70 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,58,814
|₹1,66,096
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,38,726
|₹1,40,900
|RTO
|₹11,728
|₹11,802
|Insurance
|₹8,360
|₹10,124
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹3,270
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,413
|₹3,570