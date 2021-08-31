HT Auto
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ 25
Yamaha FZ 25
BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
90 mm58 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:19.8:1
Displacement
346 cc249 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)Wet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injectionAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm74 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,8141,58,696
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,7261,34,800
RTO
11,72811,514
Insurance
8,36010,283
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4133,410

