|Max Power
|19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|Stroke
|90 mm
|56.6 mm
|Max Torque
|28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic ignition ECU/Variable
|Electronic EMS
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|8.5:1
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|Displacement
|346 cc
|149.5 cc
|Clutch
|Wet multiplate (6 plates)
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|70 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,58,814
|₹1,42,827
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,38,726
|₹1,25,662
|RTO
|₹11,728
|₹10,052
|Insurance
|₹8,360
|₹7,113
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,413
|₹3,069