|Max Power
|19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|90 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|140 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic ignition ECU/Variable
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|8.5:1
|-
|Displacement
|346 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet multiplate (6 plates)
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
|-
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|70 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Yes
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹1,58,814
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,38,726
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹11,728
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹8,360
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,413
|₹2,166