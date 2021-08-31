|Max Power
|19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
|Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
|Stroke
|90 mm
|57.8 mm
|Max Torque
|28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic ignition ECU/Variable
|Mapped ignition system
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|8.5:1
|10.0:1
|Displacement
|346 cc
|197.75 cc
|Clutch
|Wet multiplate (6 plates)
|Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|70 mm
|66 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,58,814
|₹1,48,873
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,38,726
|₹1,29,315
|RTO
|₹11,728
|₹10,345
|Insurance
|₹8,360
|₹9,213
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,413
|₹3,199