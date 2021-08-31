|Max Power
|19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
|15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
|Stroke
|90 mm
|52.9 mm
|Max Torque
|28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic ignition ECU/Variable
|IDI-Dual Mode Digital Ignition
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|8.5:1
|9.5:1
|Displacement
|346 cc
|159.7 cc
|Clutch
|Wet multiplate (6 plates)
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
|SI, 4- stroke, Air- Cooled
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|70 mm
|62 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,58,814
|₹1,20,410
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,38,726
|₹1,03,365
|RTO
|₹11,728
|₹8,269
|Insurance
|₹8,360
|₹8,776
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,413
|₹2,588