hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesBullet 350 [2019-2023] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage38.0 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity346 cc155 cc
Power19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Engine
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L10 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm170 mm
Length
2170 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1395 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
186 kg141 kg
Height
1120 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm810 mm
Width
810 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
90 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
346 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)Wet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injectionLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single downtube, using engine as stressed member-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travelLinked-type Monocross suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travelTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah4.0 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,8141,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,7261,69,550
RTO
11,72815,024
Insurance
8,36013,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4134,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign.
Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details
8 Apr 2024
The Bullet 350 is one of the most popular motorcycles that Royal Enfield sells.
3 Motorcycles I Would Buy If I Were Upgrading From a Royal Enfield Bullet 350
29 May 2026
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
The Yamaha XSR155 is based on the MT-15 V2's underpinnings
Yamaha XSR155 vs MT-15 V2: Which 155 cc Yamaha should you buy in 2025?
17 Nov 2025
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400, despite being positioned in the same engine displacement segment, come with different characters.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
29 Jul 2026
The Pulsar N250 and the MT-15 V2 are two competing motorcycles in the Indian streetfighter segment that offer sporty styling with a range of features.
Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250: Which sub-2 lakh streetfighter should you pick
17 Oct 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
2 Sept 2023
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers