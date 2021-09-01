HT Auto
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Yamaha MT-15

Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
Dark Matte Blue
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
90 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/VariableTransistor controlled ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:111.6:1
Displacement
346 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)Wet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injectionLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,8141,66,096
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,7261,40,900
RTO
11,72811,802
Insurance
8,36010,124
Accessories Charges
03,270
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4133,570

