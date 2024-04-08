In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.0 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|346 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS
|18.4 PS PS