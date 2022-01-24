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HomeCompare BikesBullet 350 [2019-2023] vs FZS 25

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Fzs 25
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage38.0 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity346 cc249 cc
Power19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L14 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm160 mm
Length
2170 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1395 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
186 kg154 kg
Height
1120 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
810 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
90 mm58 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:19.8:1
Displacement
346 cc249 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)Wet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injectionAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm74 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Single downtube, using engine as stressed memberDiamond
Body Type
Cruiser BikesSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travelTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,8141,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,7261,39,300
RTO
11,72811,674
Insurance
8,36010,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4133,546

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