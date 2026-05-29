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HomeCompare BikesBullet 350 [2019-2023] vs FZS FI V4

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Yamaha FZS FI V4

In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Fzs fi v4
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage38.0 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity346 cc149 cc
Power19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS FI V4
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L13 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm165 mm
Length
2170 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1395 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
186 kg136 kg
Height
1120 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
810 mm2000 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
90 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
346 cc149 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)Wet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injectionAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh, 5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single downtube, using engine as stressed member-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Single Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,8141,36,261
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,7261,19,846
RTO
11,7289,587
Insurance
8,3606,828
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4132,928

FZS FI V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
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