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HomeCompare BikesBullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Aerox 155

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Aerox 155
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage38.0 kmpl48.62 kmpl
Engine Capacity346 cc155 cc
Power19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS15 PS PS

Filters
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Rear Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm145 mm
Length
2170 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1395 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
186 kg126 kg
Height
1120 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
810 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm230 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
90 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
346 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)Dry, Centrifugal Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injectionLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Bore
70 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single downtube, using engine as stressed memberUnderbone
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travelUnit swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travelTelescopic fork 26 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,8141,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,7261,40,320
RTO
11,72811,225
Insurance
8,36011,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4133,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful engineDecent fuel efficiencyExcellent handling

Cons

No floorboard storageThrashy front suspension

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
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Latest Videos

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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
2 Sept 2023
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25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
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