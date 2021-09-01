HT Auto
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs White Carbon Motors GT5

Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm-
Stroke
90 mm-
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
346 cc-
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
70 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,8141,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,7261,15,000
RTO
11,7289,200
Insurance
8,3603,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4132,739

