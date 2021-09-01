Saved Articles
Home
Compare Bikes
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs GT5
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
vs
White Carbon Motors GT5
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Popular Comparisons
Top AutoMobiles
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
-
Stroke
90 mm
-
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
58 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Automatic
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable
-
Drive Type
Chain Drive
-
Compression Ratio
8.5:1
-
Displacement
346 cc
-
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)
-
Cooling System
Air Cooled
-
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
-
Starting
Kick Start Only
Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
-
Gear Box
5 Speed
-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
-
Emission Type
bs6
-
Bore
70 mm
-
No of Cylinders
1
-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No
-
Charging at Home
No
-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹1,58,814
₹1,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
₹1,38,726
₹1,15,000
RTO
₹11,728
₹9,200
Insurance
₹8,360
₹3,277
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹3,413
₹2,739
