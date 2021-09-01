HT Auto
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Vespa VXL 150

Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
90 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
346 cc149.5 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injectionSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,8141,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,7261,44,413
RTO
11,72811,553
Insurance
8,3607,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4133,516

Royal Enfield Classic 350
null | Petrol | Manual1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
null | Petrol | Manual1.25 - 1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Classic 350 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

