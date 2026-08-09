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HomeCompare BikesBullet 350 [2019-2023] vs LX 125

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Lx 125
BrandRoyal EnfieldVespa
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 93,470
Mileage38.0 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity346 cc124 cc
Power19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm155 mm
Length
2170 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1395 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
186 kg115 kg
Height
1120 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
810 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm149 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Radial Tyre
YesYes
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
90 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/VariableElectronic EMS
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:19.2:1 ± 0.4
Displacement
346 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injectionSingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Single downtube, using engine as stressed memberMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travelDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travelAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Single Channel-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
VRLAMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,8141,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,72696,615
RTO
11,7287,729
Insurance
8,3606,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4132,382

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