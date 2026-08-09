In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|38.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|346 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS
|9.92 PS PS