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HomeCompare BikesBullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Raider

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Raider
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Mileage38.0 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity346 cc124.8 cc
Power19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L10 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm180 mm
Length
2170 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1395 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
186 kg123 kg
Height
1120 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm780 mm
Width
810 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
90 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
346 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)Wet - Multi plate type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injectionAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single downtube, using engine as stressed memberSingle cradle tubular frame
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travelMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travelTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,81495,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,72682,860
RTO
11,7286,560
Insurance
8,3606,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4132,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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