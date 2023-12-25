In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs 95,219 (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less