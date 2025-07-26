In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|38.0 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|346 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS