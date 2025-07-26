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HomeCompare BikesBullet 350 [2019-2023] vs NTORQ 125

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Ntorq 125
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 82,500
Mileage38.0 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity346 cc124.8 cc
Power19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L5.8 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm155 mm
Length
2170 mm1861 mm
Wheelbase
1395 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
186 kg111 kg
Height
1120 mm1164 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
810 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
90 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
346 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injectionSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
70 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single downtube, using engine as stressed member-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travelCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travelTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,81497,834
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,72682,500
RTO
11,7289,153
Insurance
8,3606,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4132,102

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