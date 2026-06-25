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HomeCompare BikesBullet 350 [2019-2023] vs iQube

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Iqube
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage38.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity346 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Foot Rest View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Suspension View
Rear Right View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L-
Ground Clearance
135 mm157 mm
Length
2170 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1395 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
186 kg115 kg
Height
1120 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
810 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm-
Stroke
90 mm-
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
346 cc-
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection-
Starting
Kick Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single downtube, using engine as stressed member-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
Single Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,8141,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,7261,11,422
RTO
11,7280
Insurance
8,3605,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4132,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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