HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesBullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Apache RTR 200 4V

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Filters
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Single Channel ABS
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpmSport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
Stroke
90 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpmSport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/VariableMapped ignition system
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:110.0:1
Displacement
346 cc197.75 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injectionSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm66 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,8141,48,873
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,7261,29,315
RTO
11,72810,345
Insurance
8,3609,213
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4133,199

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Classic 350
null | Petrol | Manual1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
null | Petrol | Manual1.25 - 1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Classic 350 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes