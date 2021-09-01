HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesBullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Apache RTR 180

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs TVS Apache RTR 180

Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
BS6
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
90 mm-
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:19.5:1
Displacement
346 cc177.4 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)Wet Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injectionSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm-
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,8141,32,685
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,7261,12,065
RTO
11,7289,731
Insurance
8,3609,129
Accessories Charges
01,760
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4132,851

