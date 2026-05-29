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HomeCompare BikesBullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Apache RTR 180

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Apache rtr 180
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage38.0 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity346 cc177.4 cc
Power19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS17.13 PS PS

Filters
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Rear Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Right Side View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L12 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm180 mm
Length
2170 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1395 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
186 kg140 kg
Height
1120 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
810 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm200 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
90 mm58 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable-
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
346 cc177.4 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)Wet multi plate clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injectionSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm62 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single downtube, using engine as stressed memberDouble Cradle Synchro STIFF
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travelMonotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travelTelescopic Forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12V, 6Ah MF
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,8141,46,613
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,7261,24,890
RTO
11,7289,991
Insurance
8,36011,732
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4133,151
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr180limited-edition & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

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