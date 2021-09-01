In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 48.16 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less