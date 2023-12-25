In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm & 13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less