In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. Storm ZX Advance 1 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Storm ZX Advance 1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Storm zx advance 1
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.29 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|38.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|346 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours