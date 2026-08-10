In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Dost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Dost
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|38.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|346 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.