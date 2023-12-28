In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 7500 w & 38 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Kratos [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Kratos [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Tork Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|38.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|346 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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