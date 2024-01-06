In 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm.
On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively.
Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours.
The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
