In 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less