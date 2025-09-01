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HomeCompare BikesBullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Gixxer 250

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Gixxer 250
BrandRoyal EnfieldSuzuki
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Mileage38.0 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity346 cc250 cc
Power19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS27.9 PS PS

Filters
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
STD
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L12 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm165 mm
Length
2170 mm2010 mm
Wheelbase
1395 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
186 kg156 kg
Height
1120 mm1035 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
810 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
90 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
346 cc250 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)-
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil Cooled
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single downtube, using engine as stressed member-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travelSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travelTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,8142,13,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,7261,81,517
RTO
11,72817,321
Insurance
8,36014,490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4134,585

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