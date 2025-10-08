In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.0 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|346 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS
|13.6 PS PS