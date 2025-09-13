In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Avenis
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 83,793
|Mileage
|38.0 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|346 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS
|8.7 PS PS