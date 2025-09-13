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HomeCompare BikesBullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Avenis

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Avenis
BrandRoyal EnfieldSuzuki
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 83,793
Mileage38.0 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity346 cc124 cc
Power19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm160 mm
Length
2170 mm1895 mm
Wheelbase
1395 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
186 kg106 kg
Height
1120 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm780 mm
Width
810 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
90 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
346 cc124.3 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single downtube, using engine as stressed member-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travelSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travelTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,8141,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,72683,793
RTO
11,7289,503
Insurance
8,3606,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4132,152

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Latest Videos

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